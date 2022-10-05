Corpus Christi Police Department's National Night Out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On the first Tuesday of October, police departments across the the state of Texas participate in a tradition called National Night Out (NNO). It's an opportunity for them to show off their best crimefighting weapon... the communities they serve.

NNO was created to build safer communities by allowing residents to get to know their neighbors. On NNO's website it says, "National Night Out triumphs over a culture that isolates us from each other and allows us to rediscover our own communities." NNO also gives residents an opportunity to meet the people who protect and serve their city.

The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) participated in the national campaign on October 4. CCPD hosted a party at Garcia Elementary School and officers made rounds throughout the community in the evening.

CCPD Detective Daniel Ramos held his own NNO event right on his front porch. As a representative of law enforcement and president of his area's Home Owner's Association he organized his event to create a bond between his neighbors and introduce them to his fellow badge wearing colleagues. Ramos believes positive events like NNO are needed because it create an opportunity for community member to get to know law enforcement, ask questions, bring up concerns, and also take home essential safety tips.

He said NNO events contrast a person's typical experience when they come across a first responder, because when the two unexpectedly collide it's not always on the best day of their life.

"When first responders make a call to citizens it's usually because they're in trouble, problems occurring, assaults, victims of assaults, victims of burglaries. So this is a way we can communicate with them on a positive note, instead of a negative one." Ramos said.