Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Summer Job Fair set for April 15

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is providing a firsthand look at some job opportunities coming up this Summer.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a Summer Job Fair on Saturday, April 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gymnasium at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.

"The department has over 300 part-time and full-time summer positions available," said city officials.

Prospective employees must meet certain qualifications, and some positions require specific certifications, according to organizers.

"Attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Attendees under 18 will need a parent or guardian to be present," added officials.

All applicants must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.

For full job descriptions with duties, go to http://www.cctexasjobs.com/ or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (361) 826-3460.

Positions include:

Pool Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)

Gulf Beaches Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)

Youth Recreation Program Staff (Age 18 and older)

“After Hour Kid Power” Camp Staff (Age 18 and older)

Park Technician I and II (Full time; Age 18 and older)

Job seekers need to provide the following:

