Corpus Christi neighborhood mosquito spraying begins Tuesday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rainfall and warming temperatures have made the perfect environment for South Texas’ favorite time of year, mosquito season.

To help decrease the number of mosquito bites you get on your afternoon walks, the city has scheduled neighborhood sprays starting Tuesday May 11 around 8:00 p.m.

The city says spraying routes are determined after checking mosquito traps, so areas with the highest concentration of mosquitoes will be sprayed first.

Below is the tentative schedule for the neighborhood sprays. The schedule may change a bit depending on the weather.

Tuesday, May 11: Routes 27, 28, 29 (Flour Bluff)

Wednesday, May 12: Routes 30, 31, 32 (The Island)

Thursday, May 13: Routes 25, 26 (Southside)

Friday, May 14: Routes 21, 23 (Southside)

You can also help alleviate the amount of mosquitoes in your neighborhood by removing any standing water near your home and maintaining your yard; tall grass and still water is a popular breeding area for many species of mosquitoes.

