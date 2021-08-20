Corpus Christi needs residents to do a better job at recycling

Recycling for many cities is big business, when done right. It's not only environmentally friendly, it also helps to free up space in landfills. But when recycling guidelines aren't followed, it can cost cities money. The City of Corpus Christi's Solid Waste Department is trying to re-educate residents on what is recyclable and what isn't.

Solid Waste Department Director David Lenfeldt says, "Workers are having to resort the items costing the city almost $500,000 a year. 30% of all recyclable products gathered are contaminated or items that shouldn't be placed in the recycle bin."

The city offers blue recycle bins to help Corpus Christi residents sort trash items for disposal. Many everyday items can be recycled and can all be placed into the same blue cart, with no sorting required. The Solid Waste Department asks items be rinsed that contained food before recycling to minimize the chance for contamination. Important to note is that glass is not recyclable and should not be placed in blue carts at this time.

The Solids Waste Department offers a list of accepted recyclable materials:

PAPER



Junk mail, catalogs, and envelopes (no need to shred them)

Shredded personal documents

Boxes, such as cereal boxes, pasta boxes, frozen dinner boxes and drink cartons

Shoe boxes

Cardboard (flattened)

Newspaper and magazines

Phone books

Copy and computer paper -- white and colors

Protective paper wrapping on shoes, purses, etc.

PLASTIC



Water/soda bottles (with lids removed)

Detergent, soap, and shampoo bottles (with lids removed)

Milk jugs

Butter, sour cream, and yogurt tubs

Syrup, peanut butter, and squeezable jelly bottles

METAL



Clean aluminum, tin, and steel

Food cans for things like vegetables and soup

Metal drink cans - sodas, energy drinks, etc.

Other beverage cans

Empty aerosol spray cans

WHAT NOT TO RECYCLE

Please do not put the following items in your blue recycling bin: