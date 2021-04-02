Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History looking for actors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Museum LIVE! Team of actors gives visitors the chance to relive Corpus Christi's exciting past through an immersive, interactive experience. The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and history is looking for actors that will set the stage for their Museum LIVE! Team.

Actors will work with educational programming and bring these events to life. These experiences will provide visitors the chance to relieve Corpus Christi’s exciting past through an immersive and interactive experience.

Actors will learn roles and historical or science background and interact with the public while remaining in character. You must be 21 or older to audition for the team and be able to read and follow scripts and deliver performances.

To apply to be an actor apply here.

