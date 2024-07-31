Corpus Christi mom's home decor line hits national chain's shelves

CORPUS CHRISTI — Inspired by her childhood, a Corpus Christi woman took her love of design straight from her home, to stores across the nation.

“My grandma took me to garage sales and taught me the value of saving money and being frugal, but being stylish,” Benavidez said.

It’s a mantra the mom and interior stylist learned at a young age.

“My mom was a single mom and my grandmother lived with us,” Benavidez said. “We didn’t really have much.”

Benavidez said she didn’t have her own room until she went to college.

“I think not having that space to call my own kind of led me to be obsessed with design when I was older,” she said.

She loved decorating and design so much, that she started her own design blog and slowly gained a following.

“During the pandemic, I was able to monetize my blog a little bit more,” Benavidez. “Really hit big on Pinterest and so then from there I decided, ‘You know what? I’m going to become a company.”

On November 3, 2023, she did just that. Her home décor line, Monica Benavidez Everyday Luxury Living hit Ross Dress For Less stores across the U.S.

“Something that could be affordable, no matter one’s position in life,” Benavidez said. “It’s just so important to me to stay close to my roots because that is how I grew up.”

Included in the line are pillows, sheets, bed spreads, shower curtains and blankets. Many include Parisian-inspired designs or flowers.

“My grandma just loved florals,” she said. “So even though she’s been gone since 2006, I still honor her in that way.”

Benavidez said the ball started rolling when she received an Instagram message in 2022.

“They said, ‘Hey! We are a textile manufacturing company and we want to talk about your opinions on reaching the Latina market,” she said.

Benavidez said most of her followers, like her, are Hispanic women and are looking for sophistication in saving.

“I firmly believe that everyone can have a magazine-worthy home on a budget,” Benavidez said.

She gave the manufacturer feedback, online which she said is how they mainly correspond.

“And they were like, ‘Why don’t you be the face of this brand then?” Benavidez said. “And that’s kind of how it all started.”

As her line was hitting shelves, Benavidez said she was on bed rest. So, her friends, family, and followers sent her videos and pictures of her products in-store until she was able to see in person.

“My wildest dreams came true,” Benavidez said.

The once little girl thrifting with her grandma turned into a blogger, a mother and a designer.

“Success may not happen overnight,” Benavidez said. “Cause, I think for some people that look, that they may see it that way. I’m like, ‘I’ve been at this since 2009.”

She said she hopes to inspire others, especially Lorelai.

“It’s definitely been a learning experience,” Benavidez said. “It’s so rewarding, and I don’t take any of it for granted. I’m so incredibly thankful.”

Benavidez said she has a partnership with Ross until 2025 but hopes it will continue past the holiday and Valentine’s Day collections she’s almost done designing.

She also hopes to establish an online store for people to shop for her products.

