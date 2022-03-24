Corpus Christi mobile food distribution scheduled for March 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting an emergency drive-thru food distribution event on March 28.

Organizers will hold the drive-thru distribution from 2-4 p.m. (or while supplies last) at the Greyhound Racetrack, located at 5302 Leopard Street.

Staff wants to remind everyone to stay in their vehicles with their trunks open so staff is able to quickly load the food being distributed.

Participants are also required to stay off their cell phones while going through the distribution line, in order to communicate better with staff and volunteers.

Registering in advance is optional, but organizers say that you can save time on-site and keep yourself and their volunteers safe by preregistering.

Staff from the Coastal Bend Food Bank say the registration link will close on March 27 at 1:00 p.m.

For more information on Monday's emergency food distribution event, visit the Coastal Bend Food Bank's website or Facebook page.