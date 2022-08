CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday evening, Corpus Christi's MiLB team took on the Frisco Rough Riders for "Bark in the Park," night.

Among the fans in the crowd, were pups of all shapes and sizes, who were able to see the Hooks beat the Frisco squad, 3-1.

And before the game, Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was on the field to toss the ceremonial first pitch.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.