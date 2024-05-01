Corpus Christi Mayor takes a dive into a Coprus Christi tradition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Buc Days festivities kicks off Thursday, May 2, with the help of Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

It all started with a time-honored tradition that dates back to 1938: the kidnapping of the Mayor. Buc Days pirates arrived at City Hall to capture the Mayor.

The next stop was a boat in Corpus Christi Bay and that is where the Mayor took the big plunge as part of the dunking of the Mayor's festivities.

"Tomorrow, I’ll be taking the epic plunge! As I’m starting to feel the rush of adrenaline and hear the sounds of excitement from the crowd on the Seawall, I’m ready to walk the plank! Some traditions just keep getting better," stated Mayor Paulette Guajardo in a Facebook post.

The 2024 Dunking of the Mayor takes place in the Coprus Christi Bay near People Street at 5:15 p.m.