Corpus Christi man pleads guilty to possession with intent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas, a Corpus Christi man plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute after he was found with 210 pounds of meth.

23-year-old Jacob Soliz was a passenger in a sedan that was pulled over on Sept. 4, 2022, for not having headlights.

CCPD officers smelled burnt marijuana and conducted an inspection of the vehicle.

"At that time, they discovered multiple baggies of meth, totaling 210 grams, baggies of marijuana, totaling approximately 150 grams and a loaded AR-15 rifle, as well as approximately $2,500 in Soliz’s pocket," stated the release.

Soliz admitted that the meth and rifle belonged to him.

Sentencing will be on Aug. 9., U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos will be presiding. .

Soliz faces up to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine. Hewas permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.

