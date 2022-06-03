Corpus Christi man gets his life back through physical therapy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Injuries sustained in the workplace is a common occurrence. For one Coastal Bend man, an injury involving his back almost left him confined to a wheel chair. He credits his doctor and physical therapy to getting back his freedom and independence.

Carl Munz spent 35 years in the medical industry carting around patients before hurting his back. He said little by little he was losing the ability to move around, "If you'd seen me a year ago, I was almost next to being in a wheel chair."

Munz had been using a Cain and crutches months. It was his physician who finally got him to go to physical therapy.

According to the Texas Department of Insurance Injuries and Illness, 21 out of every 1,000 working Texans will suffer an injury. The older a person is the more impacting an injury can be.

Director of True Care Medical Associates, Dr. Kusumakar Sooda, MD, older workers tend to have more breaks, " What we see is that the bones generally are weak, so they are osteoporotic or osteopenia, so any small fall, any little thing can cause fractures."

Dr Sooda sees first hand how some of the most common injuries, like falls, sprains and fractures can have lasting affects. But through physical therapy, many patients can make a full recovery.

Physical Therapist Bhakti Sooda says, " Our idea is to get them to what ever their level of function was before."

Other common injuries are ACL tears, groin pulls, shin splints and shoulder issues.

But for Munz, rehab is helping him get his life back, "I'm able to get around and walk. I can make it all the way through a grocery store. And doing the things I need to keep myself moving."

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texans who suffer workplace injuries spend Billions of dollars in medical costs every year.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.