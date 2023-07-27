Corpus Christi man faces life for selling fentanyl-laced pills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man has pleaded guilty to delivery of fentanyl pills that resulted in death, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.

21-year-old Ricardo Julyan Kross Rios, aka Kross stated that he has, "possessed and delivered a substance containing a detectable amount of Fentanyl (a schedule II controlled substance) ... which resulted in the death of a person."

On Dec. 10, 2022, authorities responded to a reported drug overdose and found a non-responsive individual who was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later confirmed that the cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

An investigation revealed that the victim had purchased pills from Rios and consumed them at a parking lot party on Dec. 9, 2022. The pills were described by witnesses as “press made” hydrocodone pills that may have contained fentanyl.

The release states that Rios was found at a Corpus Christi residence by law enforcement on Jan. 7 with a plastic bag containing “pressed” pills, loose powder and partial pills.

Lab analysis later confirmed the pills and powder in the plastic bag did contain fentanyl. The pills found on him were similar to those found on the victim who overdosed on the pills bought on Dec. 9, 2022.

Rios confessed to selling counterfeit “pressed” hydrocodone pills as part of his plea.

Sentencing will be imposed by U.S. District Judge David S. Morales on Oct. 17.

At the time of his sentencing, Rios will face a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, as well as a possible fine of $1 million.

