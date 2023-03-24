Corpus Christi man charged with delivery of fentanyl resulting in death, other charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native has been charged with possession and delivery of fentanyl that resulted in death, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorneys Office Southern District of Texas.

21-year-old Ricardo Julyna Kross Rios, aka Kross, was arrested Thursday morning and mad an appearance in federal court on Friday.

According to the release, a federal grand jury in Corpus Christi returned the two count indictment on March 22, which alleged that Rios had possessed and delivered a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

The substance resulted in the death of a person on Dec. 9, 2022, the release states.

Rios was also charged with one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute on Jan. 17.

Rios could face life in prison and a fine of $1 million on the first charge, with a 20-year maximum sentence on the second respectively.

Rios will be back in court on Wednesday.

