Corpus Christi Libraries receive $2.4 million in grant funding to expand access to internet services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries have been awarded $2.4 million in grant funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund program. The grant will provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G Internet service for 12 months to local public libraries.

"Library patrons without access to high-speed internet can check out a hotspot device for personal use and educational opportunities," said city officials.

Corpus Christ Public Libraries partnered with Prospera Housing Community Services, Corpus Christi Housing Authority, and affiliates to distribute Wi-Fi hotspots to their residents.

All patrons must sign and return a statement verifying that they lack internet access.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund is run by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which provides libraries funding to expand access to the internet.

"Corpus Christi libraries are vital in helping our residents and visitors gain access to computers, improve their skill sets, promote literacy, and improve the overall quality of life," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

The program is set to launch in September 2022 with National Library Card Sign-up Month.

For more information about Corpus Christi Public Libraries, visit https://www.cctexas.com/library or contact Alan Carlos, Assistant Director of Libraries, at 361-826-7000 or email alanc@cctexas.com.