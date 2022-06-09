Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival kicks off Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since the late 1800s Juneteenth has been celebrated in commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, African Americans in Texas were told they were free.

According to an article in The New York Times, President Joe Biden officially made Juneteenth a federal holiday last year.

The Corpus Christi Juneteenth kicks off Thursday, June 9, so prepare your boots because it’s shuffle time.

The Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education gives the Coastal Bend community a variety of ways to celebrate.

Today's kick-off will include line dancing lesson from 4-7 p.m. located at Solomon M. Coles high school assembly hall. The lessons will be taught by Empire Fitness & Wellness.

In the Coastal Bend, the Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival is offering 10 days of celebration.

There will be food, music, line dancing, and even a networking fellowship. The best part of the festivities is that all events are free!

Many African Americans celebrate Juneteenth differently, some with family gatherings, others with BBQs, and some even with prayer.

If you would like to learn more about the 10 days of festivities click here.