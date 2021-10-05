Corpus Christi ISD ends remote conferencing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District reports they are ending their remote conferencing program.

The district says they will allocate their staff where they are most needed.

They also added in accordance with TEA guidelines, students in a remote-learning setting are not permitted to be instructed by a teacher who is also teaching in-person students at the same time.

The district’s remote conferencing program began the week of August 16 as an instructional option for students who were unable to attend school due to temporary medical related conditions, including COVID-19.

“We learned that many of our students prefer to stay in touch with their classroom teacher and keep up with their assignments as they would during any other short-term illness,” said Kimberley James, deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “To best serve our students as well as have our educators where we need them most, it makes sense to return to our previous systems for supporting students during absences.”

CCISD reports 30 students enrolled in the program are in the process of being notified.