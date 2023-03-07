Watch Now
Corpus Christi International Airport performs an emergency drill

Posted at 5:18 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 18:40:58-05

The Corpus Christi International Airport partnered with Costal Bend first responders to perform an aircraft emergency drill on Tuesday.

This drill happens every three years, and participants are required to follow FAA guidelines. This will allow them to work through real life scenarios to better prepare for possible real life emergencies.

"What this does is that it allows us to stay sharp with our skills, go through policies and procedures," Deputy Airport Director Tyler Miller said. "So to dust of those policies, and then make sure everybody knows who they need to be talking to and build those relationships in a drill environment. so if we ever have to rely on each other in a real life situation, we have already had that report and built that relationship with each other."

Local state and federal law enforcement officers participated in the drill. The training did not affect normal airport operations.

