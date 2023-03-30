Corpus Christi Ice Rays join forces with Choice Living Community for 'Pack the House for Charity' event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Ice Rays will host a "Pack the House for Charity" event in collaboration with Choice Living Community.

The Ice Rays will donate 50% of their ticket sales to Choice Living Community as the game kicks off Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

Organizers from Choice Living Communitywill be at the Executive Surf Club Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. so the community can either buy ticket vouchers or pick up their pre-purchased vouchers.

"Use the link provided to get your discounted $10 tickets! Vouchers must be picked up prior to the game," said organizers.

Various businesses around the Coastal Bend have donated items for a silent auction that will be located in the concourse of the American Bank Center during Friday night's game.

There will also be a live jersey auction after the game.

"The fun-filled night will include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a stellar performance from the Ice Girls, and a live jersey auction after the game," added organizers.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page here.