Corpus Christi Ice Rays host its 'New Year New You Giveaways'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Ice Rays are hosting their 'New Year New You Giveaway' plus 'Frosty Friday' where you get two tickets for $25.

Participants will have a chance to win prizes, watch hockey and take advantage of the drink specials.

On Friday, Dec.30 there will be $4 beer and $4 Stinger Punch.

The giveaways include:

AirPods from Direct Auto Insurance

Gym Membership from Corpus Christi Athletic Club

Clean Hair Salon Gift Certificate

1 Year of Free Smoothies from Tropical Smoothie Cafe

To purchase tickets click here and click the unlock button to enter the promo code NEWYR.

Doots will open at 6:05 p.m.