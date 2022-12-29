Corpus Christi Ice Rays host its 'New Year New You Giveaways'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Ice Rays are hosting their 'New Year New You Giveaway' plus 'Frosty Friday' where you get two tickets for $25.
Participants will have a chance to win prizes, watch hockey and take advantage of the drink specials.
On Friday, Dec.30 there will be $4 beer and $4 Stinger Punch.
The giveaways include:
- AirPods from Direct Auto Insurance
- Gym Membership from Corpus Christi Athletic Club
- Clean Hair Salon Gift Certificate
- 1 Year of Free Smoothies from Tropical Smoothie Cafe
To purchase tickets click here and click the unlock button to enter the promo code NEWYR.
Doots will open at 6:05 p.m.