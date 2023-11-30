Corpus Christi hosting summit to assist businesses with government contracts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi awards nearly $500,000,000 annually in contracts to businesses.

An event being held Friday will help small businesses and contractors in the area how they can land one of those contracts.

The event is called the Coastal Bend Contracting Summit. The city is holding this summit after hearing from small business owners who have trouble finding loans or didn't know about opportunities with the city.

During the event, these businesses will get pointers on how to land contracts with the city and other governmental agencies.

Assistant Director for Finance and Procurement with the City of Corpus Christi Josh Chronley said that, "...they'll help the small businesses do all the leg work like registration, filling out a statement of experience, help them handle all those and it's a free service available to them."

The city and the Del Mar College APEX Accelerator will host the event Friday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Bank Center, located at 1901 Shoreline Blvd.

It will be in the Watergarden room on the second floor.