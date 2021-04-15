Corpus Christi Horse House Summer Camp for kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time, a working horse ranch is inviting kids to learn about riding and safety this summer.

Owner of Corpus Christi Horse House, January Goette said she’s opening a summer camp for the first time this summer for kids ages 5-13 years old. She said those taking part will receive private lessons with a trainer and other fun activities.

“We have arts and crafts set up for them where they kind of get to paint their horse for the day, we will set up obstacle courses for them to ride and do additional arts and crafts and even have a splash day,” said January Goette.

Cashus Goette is one of the students taking part, shares what his favorite thing is about the whole camp. “Probably the trail rides,” Cashus Goette.

“Where we find a spot and we just walk around on a horse and it’s a lot of fun when you get multiple people,” said Cashus Goette.

Goette said there will be five sessions running four days each with the first starting June 7th. The camps run from 8 a.m till 1p.m and those taking part will be with a horse from around 9 a.m till noon. Four students will be taken per camp to keep everyone safe and socially distanced.

“We have to maintain safety on the ground first, which is always priority. So, every kid will be assigned their own horse for the day and they will have their own area and we have a two to one teacher ratio so we really are going to minimize exposure by keeping everyone totally separated for the safety of the horses and for COVID,” said Goette.

“I am going to be giving them the riding lessons they are going to be learning how to do some groundwork so if their horse is not paying attention to them when they start paying attention to them when they are playing with them then I will make sure they are paying attention before they step on them and get hurt,” said Chance Dollarhide who is one of the trainers for the summer camp.

Goette said just be ready to have a new experience outdoors. “This is a great opportunity that most kids may never have their whole life so get ready to have some fun,” said Goette.

For more about the summer camp visit their Facebook page here or their website here.

