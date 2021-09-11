Corpus Christi Harley Davidson honors 13 fallen in Afghanistan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Harley Davidson hosted a double event on Saturday to mark both the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, as well as honoring the 13 fallen Americans in Afghanistan.

The procession was organized in honor of the 13 U.S. service members killed by suicide bombers in Afghanistan, with all proceeds donated to the family of Marine Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza from Laredo.

They rode from the Corpus Christi Harley Davidson to the Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery, where they did a moment of silence and a prayer for the 13 fallen.

"There are also some people who are going to be paying their respects in their own way, and then they'll all ride back here to the store together too," said Devin Deapon with Corpus Christi Harley Davidson.

Nearly 200 participated in the ride for the fallen 13. There was also a BBQ and get together afterwards at the dealership.