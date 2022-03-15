Corpus Christi firefighters looking into cause of fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters are investigating a late-night fire. Firefighters said it started around 10:30 p.m. Monday night in a garage at a home on Sacky Dr. CCFD said the fire spread to other garages nearby and caused some propane tanks to explode.

Fire crews faced some challenges because the fire hydrants in the neighborhood are spaced far apart. It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to get the fires put out. 3 garages and some fences were damaged. No homes were damaged, and no one was injured during the incident.

