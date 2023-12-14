Corpus Christi Fire Department’s Prevention Division demonstrates how a Christmas tree can be hazardous

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's that time of the year to put up those Christmas trees and Holiday lights, and the Corpus Christi Fire Department wants to ensure everyone in the community takes proper precautions.

The National Fire Protection Association says fire departments across the United States respond to an average of 160 home fires every year that begin with a Christmas tree.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department’s Prevention Division conducted a demonstration at Del Mar College's West Campus of how a Christmas tree can quickly become engulfed in flames.

One thing they stress you should do is keep your tree hydrated. Also, make sure your tree is not near any heat or light sources. Of course, those trees can go up in flames quickly. You use a good electrical cord.

"It doesn't matter if it's a natural tree or a fake tree. You do have an opportunity for an artificial tree to catch on fire as well. If you have shorting wires and things like that, you are more vulnerable if you do have a natural tree, though," said Billy Belyeu, CCFD Assistant Fire Chief.

Wednesday's safety presentation aimed to signify the importance of keeping holiday trees hydrated. A fire-engulfed Christmas tree can release tremendous amounts of hazardous heat and quickly cause major household damage.