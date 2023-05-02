Corpus Christi Fire Department puts four new medic units into service

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Corpus Christi Fire Department's fleet of emergency vehicles has four new medical units equipped with the latest technology.

The four new medic units will be vital to crews responding to emergency calls throughout the city.

"The funding for the purchase of the four medic units was approved by the Mayor and City Council as part of the City’s FY 2022 Adopted Budget," stated city officials.

The four medic units, two of which are replacements for old units, were ordered and have now been delivered to the CCFD.

"All four medic units are equipped with power stretchers, power loaders for safe patient transport, and new cardiac monitors to transmit EKG readings to the hospital before arrival," said officials.

Each of the four medic units will also be staffed with Advanced Life Support Paramedics from the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

"This action continues the City’s investment in public health and safety and continues to ensure our frontline public safety professionals have the best equipment to perform their job safely and effectively," added city officials.

The four medic units will be respectively stationed at the following fire stations: