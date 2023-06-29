Corpus Christi FC player dies in fatal car accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Football Club recently announced a member of their team died in a fatal car accident.

On June 25, San Marcos native and 20-year-old Melvin Molina was making his way back to Corpus Christi when officials said he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Head coach Manuel Iwabuchi said although this was Molina's first season with CCFC, he touched the heart of each player and coach on the team.

“He was fantastic, he was one of the best players that I had the privilege of working with," Iwabuchi said. "Super skillful with the ball, super energetic and super hardworking. But the impact that he had with us was his person. He was just a beautiful person, super humble, super down to earth, always willing to have a conversation first to greet you to say hello. He had the contagious smile that many have seen on our social media. When you saw Melvin give you that smile you couldn't help but give one back."

Molina's family and teammates are deeply saddened by this tragic loss.

The team has paused their games until the players are ready to get back on the field and have created a GoFundMe for the family to raise funds for funeral expenses. Viewers can also support the team by attending their next home game.

