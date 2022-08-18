Corpus Christi city manager says TxDOT needs to maintain construction sites.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city manager Peter Zanoni is raising concerns about the Harbor Bridge’s construction sites.

He said tourists don’t want to come to an area where there’s construction and clutter while the city is revitalizing North Beach.

Zanoni added it just doesn’t look good from a transportation or navigational standpoint.

Valente, the regional engineer for TXDOT, needs to make adjustments to the work site depending on the timeline of the project, he said.

Marlon Chapman lives in the Hillcrest neighborhood and said he tries to avoid going over the Harbor Bridge to North Beach. He said he’s seeing more trucks pass by with building materials.

“As far as the bridge people, they stay pretty much stay to where they’re at, but they do have a lot of big trucks rolling through the neighborhood, destroying the streets, making potholes bigger, and then we can’t never get nothing fixed over here,” Chapman said.

TxDOT told KRIS 6 News they are ensuring the work zone for the Harbor Bridge project is maintained and they will bring in a contractor if needed to keep sites in good condition if needed.