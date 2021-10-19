Corpus Christi City Council to vote on splash pad in West Haven Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, the Corpus Christi City Council will vote on entering into an agreement with Nueces County to build a splash pad in West Haven Park near the intersection of Cliff Maus Dr. and Rockford Dr.

If approved, the park will see improvements including a splash pad. The proposal says the construction costs for the project will be at or below $370,000, of which the county will pay $200,000 and the city will pay up to $170,000. The city will also be responsible for the installation of water and wastewater lines and permits with the money coming from the community enrichment fund. If approved, it would be the fifth splash pad in Corpus Christi and the first in the Molina neighborhood.

No timeline for construction is listed on the proposal.