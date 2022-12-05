Corpus Christi City Council to get briefing on Westside Area Development Plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Corpus Christi City Council will work to continue to finalize its Westside Area Development Plan. Presentations show the Corpus Christi Planning Department has been working to update the plan since 2018. It says the plans haven’t been updated since the late 1980s.

A recent survey revealed the following action items:



Reviatlization

Culture

Health and Safety

The proposal shows there are a number of short and long term projects to support this, including:

Enhance the overall sense of safety through improved programming and environmental design.

Improve transportation and drainage infrastructure to create a safe environment for all road users and mitigate impacts on the community from flooding.

Improve or expand facilities and programming to support a healthy lifestyle.

Support a variety of housing options and affordability levels to encourage homeownership and sustain the existing housing stock.

Preserve, promote, and celebrate the local history and culture of the Westside.

Expand public and private community services and programs.

Foster an environment for economic development that attracts new businesses, increases employment, and revitalizes or enhances existing commercial and industrial areas.

You can view the full plan and survey results, by clicking here.