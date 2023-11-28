Corpus Christi City Council to discuss significant street rebuild contracts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city officials, along with Mayor Paulette Guajardo, will be discussing a key ordinance involving the FY 2023 Residential Street Rebuild Program (RSRP) in a Council meeting on Wednesday.

This initiative is part of the city of Corpus Christi's commitment to a safe and sustainable urban infrastructure. The RSRP would include reconstructing residential streets, sidewalk repairs and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp installations.

According to city officials, this ordinance will provide funding for construction contracts that will be improving 15 residential streets in the city.

The contracts are with:



J.E. Construction Services, LLC for $5,135,727

Mako Contracting for $5,215,843

Grace Paving and Construction, Inc. for $4,564,072.

The ordinance would also include an additional $8,718,007 from the unreserved fund balance, taken from the FY 2024 Operating and Capital Budget to support these projects.

