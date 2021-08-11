Corpus Christi City Council gives initial approval to front yard parking ban

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council gave initial approval to a proposed ordinance that would make parking a vehicle in the front yard of a home a violation punishable by a fine up to $500.

The ordinance could receive final approval with another passing vote at the next council meeting on August 17.

The only exceptions to the ordinance would be homes that don't have paved driveways and those on narrow streets that are less than 28 feet wide.

