Corpus Christi city council brings back in-person public comment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In-person public comments are coming back to Corpus Christi City Council Meetings.

Since the beginning of the pandemic council took public comment via phone and written statement.

Starting June 8t, 2021, in-person public comment will return to council chambers.

There will be some COVID-19 protocols in place when they return.

Temperature checks will be required when entering the building, facial masks will be required and must be worn in the council chambers, and seating in the council chambers will be socially distanced of six feet between parties.

