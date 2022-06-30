Corpus Christi City Council approves TDIP to promote tourism

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved the creation of a Tourism Public Improvement District (TPID) on Tuesday to generate funds that will go toward enhancing the city's marketing and tourism promotion.

Council member Ben Molina said it's basically an increase in the Hotel Occupancy Tax, which will increase the cost of a Corpus Christi hotel room by 2 percent, generating an expected $3 million.

"It's dedicated funds for the use of promoting and marketing the city of Corpus Christi to our visitors," he said.

The hotels that were eligible to sign the creation petition had to have over 40 rooms, and 60 percent of those were needed to petition in favor. The city council accepted the petition at its regular council meeting on June 14.

"It's going to bring more money, more marketing dollars for Corpus Christi to use," Molina said. "That includes signage, commercials — ads taken out in magazines."

But some hotel owners are not on board with the fee assessment.

KRIS 6 News spoke with a businessman who believes the current tax is already high, and raising that amount is not the best plan when most people are already struggling due to inflation.

The businessman, who asked to remain anonymous, said he doesn't expect anything to change even with the TPID.

"I've been here 24 years, and I don't see anything the city is doing to bring more tourists in Corpus Christi, North Beach particular," they said.

Promotion activities will be managed by Visit Corpus Christi and the Tourism Public Improvement District Corporation Board of Directors.