Corpus Christi business pays tribute to service members killed in Afghanistan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi business is joining other in the community and across the country by paying tribute to the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan.

North Padre Cart Rentals is displaying 13 U.S. flags along with the photos of the brave service members killed in an attack at the Kabul airport on August 26.

The owner of the business tells us people have been stopping by to take photos and one woman and her children even left flowers for each service member.

"We found out what happened and we wanted to do something, everybody will be here this weekend so went and got the 13 American flags", said Randy Wilbanks, owner of North Padre Cart Rentals.

The business is located on Whitecap and South Padre Island Drive.

The display will be up until September 11.