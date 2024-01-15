Corpus Christi Army Depot workforce will experience a two-hour delay in start times

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) has announced a two-hour delay to normal work reporting times on Jan. 16, 2024.

CCAD announced the delay on its social media outlets Monday afternoon. All CCAD employees should report to work two hours after their normal start time.

"This means that if a CCAD employee normally starts at 0500, their work start time will now be 0700. If an employee normally starts at 0600, their work time will be 0800, etc. Please continue to stay tuned to reputable news sources reporting on local weather and transportation conditions, as well as cold weather safety advisories," stated CCAD officials via Facebook.

The North / Ocean Drive gate will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16 to accommodate traffic for a two-hour delay in reporting due to anticipated inclement weather conditions.

According to officials, the South / Main gate remains open for all traffic.

