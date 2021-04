CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) will mark its 60th birthday today.

Originally called the U.S. Army Transportation Aeronautical Depot Maintenance Center (ARADMAC), the historic aviation maintenance facility's birthday will be celebrated with a live stream event on the platform of the iconic Building 8 entryway to CCAD Headquarters.

CCAD Commander Col. Joseph H. Parker will host the live stream at 10:30 a.m.

Social distancing and mask protocols will be practiced.