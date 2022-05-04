Corpus Christi Animal Care Services seeking rescuers and adopters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Animal Care Services needs the community's help in making room at their facility after a large impound sent their kennel space beyond capacity.

Staff from CCAS say they are in desperate need of people that can foster and/or adopt animals to make room for incoming cats and dogs.

"Due to an unexpected large impound last night when assisting the Corpus Christi Police Department, we are in dire need of kennel space," said CCACS staff in a social media post.

Although the animals that were impounded are currently not available for adoption or rescue tags, there are plenty of dogs and cats that are in urgent need of a forever home.

"All our pets are in need of rescue placement! However, every pet matters and we have no plans to euthanize for space at this time," said CCACS staff.

Staff says they will welcome adopters and rescue partners to their facility Monday though Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The CCACS says their goal is to have 10 kennels open by Sunday, May 8. Organizers say all the pets can be viewed on PetHarbor: Lost, found, and adoptable animals.

For more information on adopting or rescuing animals from the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services facility, contact their Live Release Team with any inquiries at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com or 361-826-4606.

