Corpus Christi Animal Care Services scheduled to host Volunteer Open House on Feb. 26

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hosting a Volunteer Open House on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The community will have the opportunity to learn how to apply to become a volunteer and why it's so crucial to the city of Corpus Christi.

Staff from CC Animal Services says this event has limited availability. In order to attend the open house, please sign up by emailing LilianaM@cctexas.com.

"Applicants must be 18 years and older to volunteer on their own. Younger applicants must be 14 years of age. Minors must also be accompanied by their parent/guardian at all times," said CC Animal Services staff.

All parents or guardians must submit a volunteer application. Officials say all applicants are subject to a background check in order to be approved to volunteer at Animal Care Services.

Face masks and social distancing are encouraged to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services says they are also in need of foster families.

"We would love to be able to engage with more of our citizens to help care for the homeless pets in our area. If you cannot adopt, but want to help, even in the short term, please consider fostering," says CC Animal Care Services officials.

If you are interested in fostering furry friends from Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, please get in touch with their Live Release Team at 361-826-4606 or email ccacsrescues@cctexas.com for more information.