Corpus Christi Animal Care Services kicks off summer events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families looking to add a new furry family member will have several opportunities this summer at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services as a series of adoption events have kicked off at the facility, located at 2626 Holly Road.

Summer Pawlooza runs from June 20 through June 24, with adoption fees waived all week and extended adoption hours from 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services' Shampooch Dog Wash Day is set for June 22, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

"Join CCACS by volunteering for the day. Pamper our shelter dogs with a bath. You do not have to be a current volunteer; just have to love animals," said organizers.

Coffee Waves, In The Game Funtrackers, and Corpus Christi IceRays have donated some goodies to hand out to adopters during the Shampooch Dog Wash Day event.

All volunteers must be at least 18 years of age or must be at least 14 years old to volunteer with a parent or guardian.

Woof Pack Readers Summer kick-off event on June 17 was a huge success and the facility saw a large turnout of people who went out to have fun by reading to the dogs available for adoption.

"They (dogs) loved being read to and getting all the love from our community," said organizers.

Playgroups will be active this summer and will be available to be viewed by the public for free.

CCACS is also in need of fosters, which means you are able to care for an animal in your own home until they find a forever family to permanently adopt them.

"When you foster for CCACS, everything you need is provided for you at no cost. All we require from you is a safe and loving temporary home," said organizers.

The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services' mission is to help our community be proactive in the welfare of animals, address the needs of our community, improve the quality of life for the animals in our community, and encourage a culture of compassion.

For more information on the summer events or being a foster for CCACS, visit their website, Facebook page, or call 361-826-4606.

CCACS Summer Pawlooza will be a week long event starting on Monday, June 20.




