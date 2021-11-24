Corpus Christi adds $7.8 million to Emergency Rental Assistance Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi city council approved $7.8 million for the Corpus Christi Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Eligible tenants may receive assistance for overdue and forward rent payments, utility bills, internet service bills, and other expenses.

This adds to the $9,868,157 made available July 1, 2021. In a release, the city said, to date, 1,274 households have been approved for $6,314,092 in assistance.

Help with the application process is provided at La Retama Central Library Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information, click here or you can call 361-724-3085 with questions.