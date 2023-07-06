Corpus Christi 7-day film festival kicks off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A little bit of Hollywood spirit could be found at the House of Rock Wednesday evening. That venue played host to the kick-off of the Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Festival. As the title suggests, teams have just 7-days to write, shoot, and edit a complete film.

Like every year, the teams have to include some essential items to make sure they are completing the film within the week-long time frame. The essential items include a specific prop, line of dialogue, character name, and a special surprise item.

The films have to be turned in by next Wednesday, July 12th. A panel will then judge them. On September 3rd the films will be screened at Alamo Drafthouse. An awards ceremony will be held right after that at the House of Rock.

To learn more about CC7D

