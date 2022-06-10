Cooling centers open throughout Nueces county

The city of Corpus Christi and Nueces County will open cooling centers through Sunday in anticipation of overwhelming heat.

The city's locations will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority also will be providing free rides to cooling centers throughout the weekend. All you have to do is tell the bus driver that you would like to be dropped off at the nearest cooling center.

DISTRICT 1

CALALLEN / ANNAVILLE HOPKINS PUBLIC LIBRARY

3202 McKinzie Rd, 78410; Phone: (361) 826-2350

RTA recommends: Route 27 (Leopard)

Nearest stop: #1375 - Leopard@McKinzie; #1451 - Leopard@Sammons

Distance: Five-minute walk, 0.2 mile; seven-minute walk, 0.3 mile DISTRICT 1

DOWNTOWN / UPTOWN

LA RETAMA CENTRAL LIBRARY

805 Comanche, 78401

Phone: (361) 826-7055

RTA recommends: Route 6 (Santa Fe/Malls); Route 19 (Ayers) Route 23 (Molina)

Nearest stop: #322 - Tancahua@Comanche

Distance: One-minute walk, 262 ft. DISTRICT 2

LINDALE SENIOR CENTER

3135 Swantner Dr, 78404; Phone: (361) 826-2340

RTA recommends: Route 29 (Staples)

Nearest stop: #1065 - Staples@Texan Trail

Distance: 12-minute walk, 0.6 mile DISTRICT 2 & 3

BEN F. MCDONALD PUBLIC LIBRARY

4044 Greenwood Dr, 78416; Phone: (361) 826-2356

RTA recommends: Route 21 (Arboleda); Route 23 (Molina)

Nearest stop: #122 - Greenwood@Horne; #136 - Greenwood @ Horne

Distance: One-minute walk, 13 ft.; One-minute walk, 335 ft. DISTRICT 4

ETHEL EYERLY SENIOR CENTER

654 Graham Rd, 78418; Phone: (361) 826-2330

RTA recommends: Route 29F or Route 4

Nearest stop: #660 - Waldron @ Graham

Distance: Three-minute walk, 0.1 mile DISTRICT 4

GARDEN SENIOR CENTER

5325 Greely Dr, 78412; Phone: (361) 826-2345

RTA recommends: Route 5 (Alameda)

Nearest stop: #463 - Alameda@Troy

Distance: Eight-minute walk, 0.4 mile DISTRICT 5

DR. CLOTILDE P. GARCIA PUBLIC LIBRARY

5930 Brockhampton St, 78414; Phone: (361) 826-2360

RTA recommends: Route 26 (Airline/Lipes Connector)

Nearest stop: #2529 - Lipes@Lipes Apts.; #2548 - Lipes @ Kitty

Distance: Three-minute walk, 0.1 mile

Pools and splash pads also will be open. To find out more information and hours, click here.

The county's centers will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Keach Family Library in Robstown also will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.