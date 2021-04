CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi drivers rejoice! The Rodd Field construction project is complete, and those who have missed cruising down Rodd Field Rd. will be able to resuming starting Thursday.

The traffic signals located at the intersections of Yorktown, Airline and Brooke will be in flash operation to give drivers time to adjust to traffic signals.

The traffic signals will be fully activated on Thursday when the entire roadway reopens to traffic.