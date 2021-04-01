Construction begins on $7.5 million Cole Park pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Cole Park Pier construction has begun on the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

City Manager Peter Zanoni shared a photo of construction teams working on the estimated $7.5 million dollar pier Thursday.

It took about two weeks for crews to tear down the previous 50-year-old pier, after it was deemed unsafe in April 2018. An inspection showed that the pier was beyond repair.

In September of last year, Asst. City Manager Keith Selman said there were a lot of requests in common for what the new pier should include.

"They were asking for shade structures, asking for room to fish. . . .(for) it to be a little bit wider," Selman said. "Making sure we had fish-cleaning stations."

The city's website gives residents a glimpse of what the pier will look like come Summer 2021, when the project is expected to be complete.