Congressman Michael Cloud speaks about Afghanistan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The urgent pace of evacuations in Afghanistan is stepping up even more -- in this final week before U.S. Forces are set to leave.

President Joe Biden saying he is sticking to his August 31st deadline To have all U.S. Troops out of that country.

Close allies in the G7 group of nations urged President Biden to change course.

So did lawmakers in both parties -- after a classified briefing today.

Our Katia Uriarte spoke to Congressman Michael Cloud after he got out of that meeting.

Rep. Michael Cloud - (R) Texas, district 27 says "there is a consensus, a bypartisan understanding that we will not be able to make an august 31st deadline to get the people out that we need to get out."

He goes on to say " I have a real concern about some of the technology that is now finding it's way to the Taliban which is only a half step to getting to other nations like China. There is a lot of serious questions as we go forward that will have to be addressed on how we got to this position but right now we are working to get people out."

The Taliban has warned of consequences should American troops stay beyond the end of the month.