Completion date projected for new Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coming back from North Beach towards downtown or going towards Portland, we're sure you’ve noticed construction on the new Harbor Bridge.

Flatiron Dragados, the designers and constructors of the bridge, said drivers will be able to drive over the new bridge around the summer of 2024, and the demolition of the current bridge will happen around 2025. They said those are projected dates, but they aren't set in stone.

Lynn Allison, the public information coordinator for the Harbor Bridge project, said safety is the goal of the new Harbor Bridge project.

“Safety involves lighting, involves the ramp access, the curb coming on and off the new bridge, there won’t be steep curves like there are now. The incline will be a lot more gradual coming on and off the new bridge,” she said.

She said better access for drivers and ships is a key component of the project, adding to safety features.

“To raise the Harbor Bridge over the ship channel for higher clearance, to provide connectivity for commuters going from the south side of Corpus Christi to Portland and north from there,” she said.

She said they’re encouraging drivers to be cautious and pay attention to road signs and speed limits.

Rick Hinojosa is the owner of Hinojosa Driving School in Portland. He said drivers should be careful going down the bridge, especially if they are new to roadways.

“You pretty much have to ride your break going downhill headed on the southern side of the bridge. That is steeper for some reason,” he said.

Hinojosa said some of his new drivers brave going over the Harbor Bridge and said he always urges them to slow down in places they aren’t used to, especially construction zones.

“You’ve got these huge trucks, a lot of construction trucks going in and out of there. It’s very dangerous so be careful with the orange zones, the construction zones,” he said.

