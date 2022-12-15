Community supports Corpus Christi family after a destructive fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the worst times seem to bring out the best in people. An Annaville family, recently went through an unexpected tragedy.

Holiday decorations were already up, as the San Pedro Family was getting ready for Christmas. Unfortunately, this year their holiday celebrations won't be spent at what used to be their home of 12 years.

On Sunday, Dec.11, a fire broke out and destroyed their home.

According to the Corpus Christi Fire Department's Deputy Fire Marshall, Captain Mark Lewis the fire may have originated in the home's utility room, near the laundry unit.

He said the information he was able to provide was from on-site personnel. Captain Lewis said the dryer could have had lint buildup, and it may have caught on fire, which he considered to be a common occurrence.

Father of four, Steven San Pedro said he, his wife, and his three-year-old son were not at home when the fire started.

His teenage daughter Viviana and son Sol were at home when the fire sparked. Vivianna was able to call 911 and leave the home safely with her brother.

After they got out, the kids called their parents. Steven and his wife rushed home, and by the time they got to the house firefighters were working to save the dwelling.

The house was destroyed and unhabitable, and firefighters couldn't save the family dog, Molly. She died of smoke inhalation.

"To me, she was the best dog you can ever have, part of the family for sure Steven said,"

Since the incident, the family has been trying to salvage what they can. However, a majority of their belonging were destroyed.

"Furniture and things like that, like that was pretty much unsalvageable. But some of the more important things to us, like pictures, did make it," he said.

Steven and his family are still counting their blessings. He said many of their family, friends and even strangers are giving them support in any way that they can.

His former co-worker, Robert Garcia dropped off some early Christmas gifts for Steve's kids.

"I got two daughters myself. I can't imagine this happening to my family before Christmas, he's always been a terrific co-worker and friend when we worked together and me, and my wife wanted to give him a little something for their little boy who's three to make his Christmas a lot easier because this is going to be a hard Christmas for this family," said Garcia.

"We live in a really good supportive community with a lot of great people in it," said Steven. "That has kept us going."

He added that he and his family are taking the situation day by day. Once they find temporary housing, they will be in need of used furniture and other household items.

If you would like to reach the family to assist them you can click here.