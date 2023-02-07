Community helps family that lost home and loved one in fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community members have come together to help a family that lost their home in a deadly fire.

The fire broke out Tuesday at the family's trailer home on the 700 block of County Road 122 in the Tecolote area, just north of Alice.

According to the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, the victim that died in the fire was identified as 18-year-old Ignacio Gomez, who family say just celebrated a birthday in October.

Neighbors rushed to the engulfed home with buckets of water, but still could not manage to control the flames. Fire crews made it to the scene within fifteen minutes after the fire broke out and also could not save the home or the victim.

A longtime family friend, Bianca Matthews was one of the first people at the home, working to put out the fire. Day later, she returned to help clean up the rubble with other community members. A few family members were also there to assist with the clean up efforts.

"It's devastating to see a friend, a family member or a loved one go through something like this," said Matthews, "We tried everything we could to help, but we just couldn't stop the fire, it was too strong."

Despite the heartbreaking turn, several people in the neighborhood have pitched in to help the family with clothes, food and essential items.

Matthews has created a Go Fund Me account to help support the family with replacing their lost belongings.

"We're just trying to put a positive spin and come out here and let the family know that they're not alone," said Matthews, "We've got them."

Also, an anonymous donor has offered to replace the family's trailer home, so they can have something new to come back to. The delivery for the trailer is still in the works.

Although, the family is completely devastated by this unfortunate lost of their loved one and their home, they say they're still managing to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

The family was able to save a pile for family photos from the fire and say they're going to keep them in a safe place, so they don't forget the happy memories the photos hold.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.