Chesney's former executive assistant arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The former executive assistant for Nueces County Pct. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney was arrested for attempting to break into Chesney’s home.

Paul Thurman faces burglary, criminal mischief, and obstruction charges.

At approximately 4:08 p.m. on April 9, a Corpus Christi Police Department unit was sent to Chesney’s home, where Thurman was reportedly trying to break into the home.

According to the report, he was violently kicking the door and destroyed about $3,000 worth of property

Officials say when they arrived Thurman was in the backyard and had a large rock in his hand.

He was arrested for burglary and retaliation.

According to CCPD, Chesney fired Thurman which has led to multiple incidents.