Combating fear is an important part of Marine Corps boot camp

Rappelling down a 100-foot free fall, just praying folks will catch you: This is part of a confidence training exercise photojournalist Alexis Montalbo, me, and others are learning just like the Marines do.

We’re doing it as part of an educators’ workshop at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California.

If you're afraid of heights like me -- this *is* for you.

Part of boot camp involves helping recruits push past their fears to make it down this rappel tower.

I climbed up three flights of steep stairs and got down by rope.

I was actually racing a Marine, but got stuck mid-air, and ended up twirling around for a minute.

Honestly, I did get a little sick, but made it down.

It's not totally scary, because the rope harness is tight to keep you secure. But it can be uncomfortable.

